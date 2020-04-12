VIRUS UPDATE: LOCAL CASE GROWTH EASING

At the same time, another 167 New Jersey residents died from the illness, including 8 in Monmouth County, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 web page.

Here are the latest figures from the state:

New Jersey deaths in the monthlong pandemic: 2,350, up 167 from Saturday

New Jersey positive tests: 61,850, up 3,699

New Jersey COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 7,604, down 14

New Jersey patients in intensive/critical care: 1,914, up 168

New Jersey patients on ventilators: 1,644, down 19, for 56 percent of capacity utilization

New Jersey patients discharged in last 24 hours: 658, down from 682

Separately, Monmouth County reported 3,769 positive tests, up 117 in one day. That was the smallest rise in almost three weeks.

Early Sunday, the state website reported 115 county residents have died, down from a previously reported 117. No explanation was offered for the change, but administration officials have previously said the figures may be adjusted when a patient’s county of residence is corrected.

Later in the day, the site was updated to show 123 deaths.

Red Bank’s case total grew by 4 from Saturday, to 76, while Fair Haven and Little Silver again had no additional cases, according to the county freeholder’s daily update. A by-town count is below.