VIRUS UPDATE: LOCAL CASE GROWTH EASING
Firefighters, first aiders and police from 10 towns converged on Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank to cheer frontline healthcare workers Friday night. Check out the photo gallery here. (Video by Allan Bass. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
Both Monmouth County and New Jersey saw further softening in new COVID-19 positive cases and other encouraging signs in the pandemic, government agencies reported Sunday.
At the same time, another 167 New Jersey residents died from the illness, including 8 in Monmouth County, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 web page.
Here are the latest figures from the state:
New Jersey deaths in the monthlong pandemic: 2,350, up 167 from Saturday
New Jersey positive tests: 61,850, up 3,699
New Jersey COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 7,604, down 14
New Jersey patients in intensive/critical care: 1,914, up 168
New Jersey patients on ventilators: 1,644, down 19, for 56 percent of capacity utilization
New Jersey patients discharged in last 24 hours: 658, down from 682
Separately, Monmouth County reported 3,769 positive tests, up 117 in one day. That was the smallest rise in almost three weeks.
Early Sunday, the state website reported 115 county residents have died, down from a previously reported 117. No explanation was offered for the change, but administration officials have previously said the figures may be adjusted when a patient’s county of residence is corrected.
Later in the day, the site was updated to show 123 deaths.
Red Bank’s case total grew by 4 from Saturday, to 76, while Fair Haven and Little Silver again had no additional cases, according to the county freeholder’s daily update. A by-town count is below.
- Aberdeen: 107
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 2
- Asbury Park: 71
- Atlantic Highlands: 14
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 8
- Bradley Beach: 15
- Brielle: 20
- Colts Neck: 47
- Deal: 22
- Eatontown: 111
- Englishtown: 15
- Fair Haven: 15, unchanged
- Farmingdale: 10
- Freehold Borough: 109
- Freehold Township: 314
- Hazlet: 143
- Highlands: 14
- Holmdel: 118
- Howell: 337
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 66
- Keyport: 40
- Lake Como: 11
- Little Silver: 24, unchanged
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 205
- Manalapan: 290
- Manasquan: 21
- Marlboro: 274
- Matawan: 97
- Middletown: 305
- Millstone: 43
- Monmouth Beach: 14
- Neptune City: 21
- Neptune Township: 205
- Ocean: 157
- Oceanport: 41
- Red Bank: 76, up 4 from Saturday
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 23
- Sea Bright: 7
- Sea Girt: 9
- Shrewsbury Borough: 22
- Shrewsbury Township: 5
- Spring Lake: 6
- Spring Lake Heights: 14
- Tinton Falls: 66
- Union Beach: 18
- Upper Freehold: 26
- Wall: 130
- West Long Branch: 40
- Unknown: 4