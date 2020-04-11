VIRUS UPDATE: COUNTY CASE GROWTH SLOWS
A Hackensack Meridian Health ambulance in Red Bank earlier this month. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
Monmouth County officials reported the smallest daily increase in COVID-19 positive cases in almost two weeks Saturday.
At the same time, another 251 New Jersey residents died from the illness, including 8 in Monmouth County, and nearly 3,600 more tested positive, Governor Phil Murphy said at his daily briefing.
Here are the latest figures from the state health department’s COVID-19 web page:
New Jersey deaths: 2,183, up 251 from Friday
Monmouth County deaths: 115, up 8
New Jersey positive tests: 58,151, up 3,599
Monmouth County positive tests: 3,651, up 139
New Jersey COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 7,618, up 48
New Jersey patients in intensive/critical care: 1,746, up 67
New Jersey patients on ventilators: 1,663, up 13
New Jersey patients discharged in last 24 hours: 682, same as Friday
The increase in Monmouth County positive cases was the smallest since March 30 and followed three days of increase.
Red Bank’s case total grew by 8, to 72. Fair Haven and Little Silver saw no change in case numbers, which have remained stable for several days. A by-town count is below.
Murphy said the state’s caseload has now increased by 10 percent or less per day for a week now.
“The good news is it’s flattening,” he said of the growth curve. “But it’s still going up.”
Murphy pleaded with Easter and Passover celebrants not to assemble in order to continue social-distancing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Here are Monmouth County’s positive cases by town:
- Aberdeen: 105
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 2
- Asbury Park: 68
- Atlantic Highlands: 13
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 8
- Bradley Beach: 14
- Brielle: 20
- Colts Neck: 47
- Deal: 22
- Eatontown: 103
- Englishtown: 13
- Fair Haven: 15, unchanged
- Farmingdale: 9
- Freehold Borough: 106
- Freehold Township: 304
- Hazlet: 139
- Highlands: 12
- Holmdel: 115
- Howell: 332
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 62
- Keyport: 39
- Lake Como: 11
- Little Silver: 24, unchanged
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 196
- Manalapan: 282
- Manasquan: 20
- Marlboro: 271
- Matawan: 90
- Middletown: 296
- Millstone: 42
- Monmouth Beach: 14
- Neptune City: 21
- Neptune Township: 197
- Ocean: 157
- Oceanport: 40
- Red Bank: 72, up 8
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 23
- Sea Bright: 7
- Sea Girt: 9
- Shrewsbury Borough: 21
- Shrewsbury Township: 5
- Spring Lake: 6
- Spring Lake Heights: 14
- Tinton Falls: 62
- Union Beach: 18
- Upper Freehold: 26
- Wall: 118
- West Long Branch: 40
- Unknown: 5