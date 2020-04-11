VIRUS UPDATE: COUNTY CASE GROWTH SLOWS

At the same time, another 251 New Jersey residents died from the illness, including 8 in Monmouth County, and nearly 3,600 more tested positive, Governor Phil Murphy said at his daily briefing.

Here are the latest figures from the state health department’s COVID-19 web page:

New Jersey deaths: 2,183, up 251 from Friday

Monmouth County deaths: 115, up 8

New Jersey positive tests: 58,151, up 3,599

Monmouth County positive tests: 3,651, up 139

New Jersey COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 7,618, up 48

New Jersey patients in intensive/critical care: 1,746, up 67

New Jersey patients on ventilators: 1,663, up 13

New Jersey patients discharged in last 24 hours: 682, same as Friday

The increase in Monmouth County positive cases was the smallest since March 30 and followed three days of increase.

Red Bank’s case total grew by 8, to 72. Fair Haven and Little Silver saw no change in case numbers, which have remained stable for several days. A by-town count is below.

Murphy said the state’s caseload has now increased by 10 percent or less per day for a week now.

“The good news is it’s flattening,” he said of the growth curve. “But it’s still going up.”

Murphy pleaded with Easter and Passover celebrants not to assemble in order to continue social-distancing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are Monmouth County’s positive cases by town: