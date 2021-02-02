The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Little Silver Police Department for January, 2021. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

January 1– A resident from Carriage House Ln. reported Fraud after discovering that an unknown subject(s) had created a fraudulent advertisement on an online website using the resident’s information. P.O. Stephen Scherer investigated.

January 5– A resident from Rumson Rd. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) opened up a fraudulent bank account using the resident’s personal information. P.O. Andrew Smith and Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

January 6– A resident from Shrewsbury, NJ reported Theft on Mayfair Ct. after discovering that his two cell phones he ordered via UPS were intercepted by an unknown subject posing as the resident. Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

January 9– A resident from Salem Ln. reported Harassment after receiving several harassing text messages from a known acquaintance during the early morning hours. Lt. Paul Halpin and Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

January 10– A resident from Oakwood Ln. reported Fraud/Forgery after discovering that an unknown subject(s) gained access to a personal check of the resident and fraudulently cashed it. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

January 12– Kayla Brake, 20, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested for Criminal Mischief following an investigation on Oceanport Ave. P.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

January 12– A patron from a business on Oceanport Ave. reported Theft after discovering a pair of sunglasses had been stolen from inside her vehicle. P.O. Ryan McCue investigated.

January 13– Justin Martin, 30, of Keyport, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Keansburg Municipal court in the amount of $389.00. P.O. Frank Salerno made the arrest.

January 21– Alfaro Vasquez, 40, of Kirkland, WA, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated following a suspicious vehicle investigation on South SunnyCrest Dr. P.O. Keith Ludwig made the arrest.

January 22– A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Auto Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole his vehicle from out of the driveway during the evening hours. P.O. Jack Massaro and Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

January 27– A resident from Mayfair Ct. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) attempted to submit a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits using the resident’s personal information. P.O. Stephen Scherer and Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.