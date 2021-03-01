RED BANK: WHAT’S ZOOMING THIS WEEK

The council is expected to discuss possible changes to the public comment protocol at its workshop session Wednesday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s planning board, council and zoning board meet this week, all via Zoom.

In chronological order, here’s what to expect in terms of business:

• The planning board meets Monday at 7 p.m. to continue a hearing on proposed new lighting and drainage at a site that last week garnered fresh attention: the Wells Fargo bank branch at Broad Street and East Bergen Place.

The borough’s Redevelopment Agency, which is reviewing all municipal properties with the aim of making recommendations to the borough council, last week revealed that it is evaluating the bank site as a potential new home for borough hall. See redbankgreen‘s report here.

Meantime, neighbors have raised concerns about light spillage and other impacts of the Wells Fargo plan. The board agenda, with a full set of documents, is here.

• The mayor and council’s monthly workshop session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Up for discussion are appointments to a Broadwalk committee to plan for a possible year two of car-free, in-street dining downtown; the award of a contract regarding streetscape work on Broad Street; and a long-promised discussion of public comment protocol.

Not on the agenda, as of early Monday, was anything about a charter study commission to review the borough form of government. The triCity News last month quoted Mayor Pasquale Menna saying he would propose a charter study in March.

Here’s the full agenda.

• The zoning board meets Thursday. The sole application is one filed by former councilman and current planning board member Art Murphy, and involves a request for a variance to replace a residential garage on Bridge Avenue with a larger one.

Here’s the agenda, with links to the documents.

Access information for all three meetings is here.