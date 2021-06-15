By JOHN T. WARD

It’s all but official: incumbent Kate Triggiano and newcomer Jacqueline Sturdivant are the winners of last week’s Red Bank Democratic primary, according to updated results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Tuesday.

Incumbent Triggiano maintained her position as the top vote-getter in the four-candidate race, according to results posted on the clerk’s website early in the afternoon.

Challenger Jacqueline Sturdivant finished second, beating both incumbent Hazim Yassin and running mate Bruce Maida in pursuit of the second spot on the November general election ballot.

According to the county clerk’s website, the final vote tally was:

Triggiano 564 votes

Sturdivant 525

Yassin 512

Maida 474

Earlier results were unofficial, as the clerk was required to wait 144 hours, or six days, from the close of in-person voting to allow mailed ballots to arrive in Freehold.

But even though that milestone has been passed, the website continued to indicate the results were unofficial Tuesday.

Triggiano is seeking a second three-year terms on the all-Democratic council. Maida and Sturdivant, both newcomers to electoral politics, won the endorsement of the local party establishment to force a rare primary race.

The Republicans have two “placeholder” candidates on the general election ballot, party Chairman Jonathan Maciel Penney and Christine Stout, who ran unopposed in the primary.

