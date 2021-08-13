RED BANK: APARTMENT PLAN ON AGENDA

A 10-unit apartment building would replace the Victorian structure at 63 Riverside Avenue, above. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Nearly two years after it was first proposed, a plan for a new 10-unit apartment building is scheduled for review by the Red Bank planning board Monday night.

A view of the north side of the proposed building. (Rendering by Michels & Waldron. Click to enlarge.)

Philip J. Bowers & Company plans to raze structures at the corner of Riverside Avenue and Allen Place to create a new two-story building with 10 apartments.

Most prominent among the buildings to be demolished is a Victorian-style former residence that serves as the home to the Marks & Klein law firm and other tenants at 63 Riverside Avenue. A two-family home on the abutting property on Allen Place and a string of attached garages would also be removed.

Dubbed “Shrewsbury Manor at Allen Place,” the project site is across Riverside Avenue from Bower’s 59-unit Shrewsbury Manor apartment complex overlooking the Navesink River.

Bowers acquired two of the properties, including the Marks & Klein building, for a total $1.35 million in the past year, according to records filed with the Monmouth County clerk.

The new building would front on Allen Place, 80 feet from Riverside Avenue. The Riverside Avenue frontage would include a fence set back several feet from the sidewalk, with a nine-foot-wide strip of lawn in between.

Bowers’ plan calls for four two-bedroom and six one-bedroom apartments “with parking and partial basements,” according the September 25, 2019 application filed with the borough.

The site includes a strip that extends to Morford Place, which Bowers proposes using as an access for a two-way driveway that winds its way through the site to the Allen Place side, according to plans on file with the borough.

Bowers proposes 50 parking spaces, including 20 for residents of the new structure; 28 for lease by Shrewsbury Manor tenants; and two dedicated to a nearby property owner under an existing easement. One space would be reserved for electric vehicle charging.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., in-person only, at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. Here’s the agenda, which includes links to documents pertinent to the Bowers application.