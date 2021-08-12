Rumson resident and former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Siobhan Fallon Hogan takes on a heavy dramatic role in a feature film scheduled to debut at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank later this month.

In “Rushed,” Hogan stars as a mother bent on extralegal justice after her son is seriously injured in a fraternity hazing ritual. “Hell hath no fury like a mother scorned as the toughest frat boys come up against a mother on a war path,” says the promo copy.

Hogan, who’s racked up a long list of comedic and dramatic roles for movies and television in her career, also wrote the screenplay and co-produced the film.

The Basie will offer ‘Rushed’ in a limited showing starting Friday, August 27. Tickets may be purchased here.