RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for September, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: In the area of Maple Ave on 09/02/2021 a report of theft was taken. Victim stated an IPhone 12 valued at $1200.00 and one pair of Beats by Dre headphones valued at $250.00 were stolen. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: On 09/04/2021 a theft of a bicycle was taken in the area of Catherine St. Victim reported the theft of two bicycles, the first a 24 inch girls bicycle, teal and black in color valued at $150.00. The second was a 24 inch girls bicycle, purple and white in color valued at $150.00. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: A report of theft was taken on 09/08/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. A business owner stated that between $500.00 and $600.00 in US currency was taken from a lockbox located inside the business. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/12/2021 a report of criminal mischief was taken in the area of Marine Park. Witness stated graffiti was painted on the side of a structure on the property. Ptl. Andrew Todd

Theft: In the area of Riverside Ave on 09/12/2021 patrols took a report of Theft. Victim stated a silver and gold Rolex brand watch was stolen. The watch was valued at $8,700.00. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: A report of criminal mischief was taken in the area of Monmouth St on 09/12/2021. Graffiti was painted on the rear of a business. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: On 09/16/2021 in the area of W Bergen Pl a report of theft was taken. Victim reported a tan in color wallet valued at $20.00 was stolen. The wallet contained $20.00 in US currency, a $400.00 Lowes gift card, a NJ driver’s license, a key fob for a building, a AAA card, an insurance card, and multiple credit cards. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Marine Park on 09/16/2021 a report of criminal mischief was taken. An employee stated that damage was done to the inside of the public restroom. A metal divider was forcibly removed from the restroom and found on the outside of the building. Damages were valued at $300.00. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: A report of theft of a bicycle was taken on 09/18/2021 in the area of E Westside Ave. Victim stated a light blue BMX style bicycle valued at $200.00 was stolen from a residence. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: A report of theft was taken on 09/26/2021 in the area of W. Front St. Victim stated an IPhone case valued at $20.00 and $35.00 US currency was stolen. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: On 09/27/2021 in the area of Evergreen Terrace a report of theft of a bicycle was taken. Victim reported a grey in color Schwinn bicycle valued at $100.00 was stolen from a residence. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: In the area of W Front St on 09/28/2021 a report was taken for theft of bicycle. Owner stated that a black in color full suspension mountain bike was stolen from the rear of a business. Bicycle was valued at $200.00. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

ARRESTS

Ignacio Campa-Aguacaliente, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/04/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Anthony Rosario, age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/04/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Lisa Vendemia, age 44 of Keyport was arrested on 09/05/2021 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Richard Yencarelli, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/05/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jean Sposaro, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/06/2021 in the area of River Rd for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Michael Gasser, age 28 of Highlands was arrested on 09/07/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Assault by Det John Camarca.

Michael Bryan-Rubenzer, age 27 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/07/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Gregorio Diaz-Lozada, age 49 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/09/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for False Reports to Law Enforcement by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Nina Ferrante, age 37 of Oceanport was arrested on 09/09/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellachi.

Luciano Inostroza, age 27 of W. Long Branch was arrested on 09/12/2021 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Brett Cashmore, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/12/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Ophy Flemming, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/13/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Salah Merhi, age 23 of Holmdel was arrested on 09/14/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Burglary and Criminal Mischief by Det. John Camarca.

Amber Lucisano, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/14/2021 in the area of Leroy Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Tim Jackson, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/15/2021 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Radames Santana-Figueroa, age 30 of Ocean Twp. was arrested on 09/16/2021 in the area of Pearl St for Criminal Mischief, Assault by Auto, and Criminal Attempt by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Wayne Morant, age 35 of West Orange was arrested on 09/16/2021 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Christian Cotto, age 24 of Keansburg was arrested on 09/17/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by SLEO II Jeffrey Lewindowski.

Jose Castillo-Perez, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/20/2021 in the area of Rector Pl for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Alexa Lukawski, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/23/2021 in the area of Broad St for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Pedro Lopez, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/24/2021 in the area of Locust Ave for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Nicole Joshua, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/24/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Gary Morrisey, age 26 of Ocean Twp was arrested on 09/24/2021 in the area of Broad St for Sexual Assault and Criminal Sexual Contact by Det. John Camarca.

Jonathan Korongy, age 25 of Marlboro was arrested on 09/26/2021 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Christopher Carroll, age 29 of Belford was arrested on 09/26/2021 in the area Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Edel Dominguez-Pino, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/28/2021 in the area of Munson Pl for Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Paul Perez.

Nicholas Napoletano, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/29/2021 in the area Monmouth St for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Christopher Kruse, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/30/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Hugo Lopez-Santiago, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/30/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.