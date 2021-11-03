RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for October, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 10/12/2021, a report of theft of a bicycle. Bicycle was taken in the area of Spring St. Victim stated that a Cannondale Mountain Bike valued at $1000.00 was stolen from a residence. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: A report of theft was taken on 10/12/2021 in the area of W Front St. Victim stated US Currency in the amount of $353.00 was stolen from a wallet. Ptl Preston Mellaci.

Theft: In the area of Monmouth St, on 10/13/2021 a report of theft of merchandise was taken. Owner stated that a subject stole a pair of pink in color jeans valued at $139.00 from a business. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Criminal Mischief: A report of criminal mischief to a residence on 10/18/2021 in the area of Linden Pl. Owner stated a window in the residence was broken causing $500.00 worth of damage. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Arthur Pl criminal mischief to a motor vehicle was reported on 10/21/2021. Owner stating an undisclosed dollar amount of damage done to the hood of a vehicle. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/22/2021 in the area of W Sunset Ave criminal mischief to a motor vehicle reported. Victim stated both passenger side tires had were slashed on a vehicle. No value given for the damaged tires. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: On 10/28/2021, a report of theft taken in the area of English Plaza. Victim stated that $40.00 US Currency stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: A report of theft from a business occurred on 10/29/2021 in the area of Broad St. Business owner stated two subjects walked out of the business without paying for the bill. The amount of loss reported was $339.76. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: Report of theft from a bicycle in the area of Monmouth St on 10/28/2021. Owner stated a seat from a bicycle valued at $60.00 and the lights on the bicycle valued at $40.00 were stolen. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Theft: In the area of Shrewsbury Ave on 10/29/2021 a report for theft from a business was taken. Employee reported a subject left without paying for $36.01 of gasoline. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

ARRESTS

Michael Bryan-Rubenzer, age 27 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/02/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Jaclyn Whitmyer, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/02/2021 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Ancy Marie, age 30 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/06/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

William Nash, age 35 of West Orange was arrested on 10/06/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Madison Daubenberger, age 26 of Highlands was arrested on 10/08/2021 in the area of English Plaza for Shoplifting by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Brittany Gibson, age 33 of Cranbury was arrested on 10/09/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Jahvon Wells-Bailey, age 34 of Middletown was arrested on 10/10/2021 in the area of Munson Pl for Hindering Apprehension and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Oliverio Pena, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/10/2021 in the area of Peters Pl for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Andre Yarbrough, age 50 of Neptune was arrested on 10/11/2021 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jose Lopez, age 21 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 10/12/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Justin Taylor, age 28 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 10/12/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of CDS by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Fidel Valente-Olivares, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/12/2021 in the area of River St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Chad Bryant, age 36 of Newark was arrested on 10/14/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Amelia Wood, age 27 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/19/2021 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Thelma Harrison, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/21/2021 in the area of W Sunset Ave for Arson, Criminal Mischief, and Possession of CDS by Det. John Camarca.

Wesley Rucker, age 34 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/22/2021 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Impersonating Law Enforcement, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Person Unauthorized to have a Weapon, and Possession of Penetrating Bullets by Det. Paul Perez.

Brett DePalma, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/23/2021 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Rene Mundo-Hernandez, age 27 of Keansburg was arrested on 10/25/2021 in the area of English Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Krystina Seegard, age 36 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 10/25/2021 in the area of English Plaza for Disorderly Conduct and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Wayne Morant, age 35 of West Orange was arrested on 10/27/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Jeremy Torres, age 21 of Cranbury was arrested on 10/27/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Michael Bryan-Rubenzer, age 27 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/27/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave for Defiant Trespass and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Isaiah Frazier-Champagne, age 29 of Elizabeth was arrested on 10/28/2021 in the area of Morford Pl for Receiving Stolen Property, Hindering Apprehension, Burglary, Possession of CDS, and Theft by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Christopher Kruse, age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 10/28/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave for Receiving Stolen Property and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kenneth Persico, age 54 of Belford was arrested on 10/29/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Burglary and Theft by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Walter Maggitt, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/30/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Juan Medias-Sanchez, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/31/2021 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jose Menjivar-Orantes, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/31/2021 in the area of Bank St for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

William Altieri, age 35 of Matawan was arrested on 10/31/2021 in the area of Maple Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.