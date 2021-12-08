RED BANK: BASEBALLS, CAPS STOLEN

The theft was from a shed at Count Basie Park, police said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

A thief or thieves stole brand-new baseballs, ballcaps and other sports gear from a storage shed at Red Bank’s Count Basie Park last month, police reported Tuesday.

According to Captain Mike Frazee, the unidentifed crooks entered a shed next to a dugout on or about November 10 and made off with a carton of unused baseballs, valued at $150, as well as 44 black baseball caps with an “RB” insignia, worth $200.

Also taken were numerous used baseballs, worth an estimated $100; a silver ball cart; and cartons of potato chips.

The hats were to have been given to summer and fall baseball teams, said Frazee.

All the items belonged to the borough Parks and Rec department, and none have been recovered, said Frazee. There was no forced entry used, and the shed may have been left open unintentionally, he said.

Red Bank Catholic High School, which leases fields at the facility, was not impacted, he said.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.