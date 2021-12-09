RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for November, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: In the area of E Front St. on 11/03/2021 patrols took a report of Criminal Mischief to a motor vehicle. Owner reported a large scratch to the door of a motor vehicle. Ptl Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: On 11/04/2021 in the area of Broad St., a report of theft was taken. Victims stated a total of $608.00 in US Currency was stolen. First victim reported that $308.00 was taken from a wallet. Second victim reported that $300.00 was taken from a wallet. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: In the area of Shrewsbury Ave. on 11/08/2021 a report of theft was taken. An employee stated a subject left the area in a vehicle without paying for $30.00 worth of fuel. Ptl Luke Cahill.

Theft: A report of theft was taken on 11/10/2021 in the area of Mohawk Ln. An employee reported that unknown subjects entered a shed located on the property and removed various items. Items removed were one container of unused baseballs valued at $150.00, numerous used baseballs valued at $100.00, one used silver in color ball cart valued at $100.00, two packages of assorted potato chips valued at $30.00, and approximately 44 black in color “RB” baseball caps valued at $200.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: On 11/12/2021 a report of theft was taken. Owner stated the theft occurred at a business in the area of W Bergen Pl. It was reported that a gold necklace was removed from the victim and never returned. No value given for the necklace. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: A report of theft in the area of Leighton Ave. was taken on 11/15/2021. Owner stating the front license plate was removed from a vehicle. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: In the area of Bridge Ave., patrols took a report of theft of a bicycle on 11/20/2021. Owner stated an unknown subject removed a black in color Cannondale mountain bike valued at $700.00 from in front of a residence. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of Criminal Mischief to a motor vehicle in the area of River St. on 11/22/2021. The owner of a vehicle reported all four tires on the vehicle had been slashed. The tires were valued at $450.00. Ptl Piero Vescio.

Theft: On 11/24/2021 in the area of Windward Way, patrol units took a report of theft. Owner reported the theft of items from a residence. Items reported stolen one navy blue Prada Seffiano suitcase valued at $4000.00 and one Prada skull and bone key chain valued at $300.00. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Theft: A report of the theft of a bicycle was taken on 11/26/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave. Owner stated a lime green beach cruise valued at $700.00 was taken from in front of a business. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: In the area of Bridge Ave., a patrol unit took a report of theft on 11/28/2021. Owners reported the theft of multiple items from a residence. Two Mongoose mountain bikes black and blue in color, $345.00 in US Currency, and two gold rings with diamonds valued at $2000.00 each had been taken from the residence. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: On 11/29/2021 in the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. Owner stated that a black in color leather jacket valued at $400.00 was stolen from a business. Ptl. Milton Gray

ARRESTS

Daniel Whitney, age 33 of Clark was arrested on 11/01/2021 in the area of W Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Deirdre Rochford, age 25 of Staten Island was arrested on 11/02/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Lavar Williams, age 33 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/05/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Erica Harmer, age 44 of Bradenton FL was arrested on 11/06/2021 in the area of E. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Sean Szymanski, age 46 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/08/2021 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Allison Maroney, age 30 of Matawan was arrested on 11/14/2021 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by SGT. George Travostino.

Shavonne Connor, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/15/2021 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Artis Edwards, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/18/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Brandon Waller, age 19 of Brooklyn was arrested on 11/18/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Dianyau Lane, age 20 of Brooklyn was arrested on 11/18/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Isaiah Feliciano, age 20 of Brooklyn was arrested on 11/18/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Shayyah Batyehuda, age 21 of Brooklyn was arrested on 11/18/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

John Monteforte, age 55 of Freehold was arrested on 11/19/2021 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court, Credit Card Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Theft by Deception by Det. Paul Perez.

Javier Veliz-Guevara, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/21/2021 in the area of Oakland St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Rene Lopez-Balbuena, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/21/2021 in the area of Willow St. for Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Contact, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Paul Perez.

Richard Yencarelli, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/23/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. for Defiant Trespass and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Tammy Calabretta, age 48 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 11/23/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. for Contempt of Court, Possession of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Peter Mikedes, age 30 of Highlands was arrested on 11/25/2021 in the area of E. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Emonee Palmer, age 21 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/25/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Michael Ortiz, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/25/2021 in the area of Broad St. for Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl Stanley Balmer.

Steven Douglas, age 31 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/27/2021 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theodore Hunger-Buhler, age 23 of Lincroft was arrested on 11/27/2021 in the area of W. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Sean Nicolas, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/27/2021 in the area of Riverside Ave. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

