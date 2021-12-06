RED BANK: JUVENILE KILLED BY TRAIN ENGINE

A view of the crossing at Drs. James Parker Boulevard. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

See UPDATE below

An unidentified juvenile was struck and killed by a train engine in Red Bank Saturday morning, according to New Jersey Transit.

The male pedestrian, whose identity, age and hometown have not been disclosed, was struck near the Drs. James Parker Boulevard crossing at about 1:30 a.m., according to NJT spokesman Jim Smith.

He was hit by a train consisting of two engines and no passenger cars traveling south on the North Jersey Coast Line from the Meadows Maintenance Complex to Long Branch, Smith said.

New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation, Smith said.

UPDATE: An obituary published Monday for Michael R, DeOliveira, 15, of Middletown, said he “lost his battle with depression and passed away early December 4th, 2021.” Michael was a sophomore at Middletown High School South. A GoFundMe drive has been created to cover funeral expenses.

