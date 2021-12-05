RED BANK: STREET CLOSURES ANNOUNCED


hot topic red bank njMuch of Red Bank’s central business district will be closed to vehicle traffic Monday to allow for work in connection with the installation of a new sewer line on Broad Street, police announced Sunday.

Map indicates the affected areas in red. Click to enlarge.

According to the announcement, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• Broad Street will be closed between Front Street and White Street.

• Broad Street will be closed between Wallace Street and Peters Place.

• Monmouth Street will be closed from Drummond Place to Broad Street.

If you value this kind of intensely local news coverage, please become a paying member of redbankgreen. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.

Posted on December 5, 2021 at 4:20 pm, filed under Bars, COVID-19 Pandemic 2020, Featured, Food and Drink, Government, Health, Public Facilities, Restaurants, Retailing, Weather and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.