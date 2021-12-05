RED BANK: STREET CLOSURES ANNOUNCED



Much of Red Bank’s central business district will be closed to vehicle traffic Monday to allow for work in connection with the installation of a new sewer line on Broad Street, police announced Sunday.

Map indicates the affected areas in red. Click to enlarge.

According to the announcement, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• Broad Street will be closed between Front Street and White Street.

• Broad Street will be closed between Wallace Street and Peters Place.

• Monmouth Street will be closed from Drummond Place to Broad Street.

