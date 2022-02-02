The school’s campus includes buildings on Oakland Street, above, and Monmouth Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The Red Bank Charter School has won state authorization to operate for another five years, Head of School Kristen Martello announced Wednesday.

The widely expected extension was granted by the New Jersey Department of Education over the objection of borough school district’s board, which was joined by the town council in its request that the school be closed.

Head of Charter School Kristin Martello with students at the borough’s Veterans Day commemoration last November (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

In a prepared statement, Martello said the renewal of the 23-year-old school’s charter followed “a comprehensive review” that included “student performance on statewide assessments, a structured interview with school officials, public comments, student composition of RBCS, and the fiscal impact on the sending district.”

“After such a rigorous review process, yesterday’s decision by the New Jersey Department of Education to renew Red Bank Charter School for another five-year term demonstrates that we continue to provide an excellent public educational option to families in our community,” the statement said.

The statement also said the charter school “wants to find a path forward where all families’ educational choices are respected. We are committed to working with our partners at Red Bank Borough Public Schools to end the divisiveness and lift up all children in our beloved community.”

Here’s the full statement: red bank charter school statement 020222

Last August, the borough BOE called for a “unified” borough educational system and the elimination of the 200-student charter school, which Superintendent Jared Rumage said had fostered segregation throughout its existence and created $2 million a year in duplicative costs.

Rumage did not immediately respond to a redbankgreen request for comment Wednesday.

His challenge echoed rhetoric from a bitter battle leading up to the school’s charter renewal in 2017.

In November, the borough council unanimously passed a resolution in support of the district school board’s opposition to the charter renewal and call for a unification of the two systems.

Afterward, Martello called Rumage’s comments “a segregation slur against the charter school, which, despite an immense waste of public monies in legal fees, has never been proven.”

In 2016, the state DOE denied, without explanation, a request by the charter school to double its enrollment over three years.

