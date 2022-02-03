LITTLE SILVER: FIRE DAMAGES HOME

Fire damaged a home on Breezy Point Road in Little Silver early Thursday.

A view of the foggy scene from Seven Bridges Road. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

No injuries resulted from the fire, reported shortly after midnight at 32 Breezy Point Road, near the Shrewsbury River, said fire Chief Tom Smith told redbankgreen.

The fire originated in a crawl space, with “minor” spread to first-floor living space, but was quickly contained by the first-arriving units, Smith said.

The fire is under investigation by Red Bank fire marshal.

Driving through heavy fog, crews with Red Bank’s Ladder 91 and Engine 94 responded to support Little Silver volunteers, as did Shrewsbury, Sea Bright and Tinton Falls squads.

