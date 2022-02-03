RED BANK: LUNCH BREAK COLLECTS PROMWEAR

(Press release from Lunch Break)

Lunch Break, the food pantry and social service resource center in Red Bank, is accepting formal-wear donations for female and male students from Feb. 1-March 31, 2022 at its facility, 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd., as part of the Sixth Annual Prom Drive and Give-Away.

Over the past five years, hundreds of high school students from financially-insecure families were professionally styled in gorgeous gowns and tuxedos fit for a prom queen and king through the generosity of individual donors, businesses and organizations. This year’s giveaway takes place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2nd at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road in Red Bank.

Lunch Break makes many young men and women’s dreams come true on prom night – it’s a Cinderella-and-Prince Charming story-come-to-life. Those who never thought they would have the memory of senior prom are granted their wish. Some young women are brought to tears upon trying on the one, perfect gown, as they say yes to the dress! And so begins the fairytale.

“Prom is one of the biggest nights for many people. The stress can override everything,” said formalwear recipient Tiara Delarosa. “But coming here made it 10 times easier. I appreciate the personal help. The dresses and shoes were all beautiful. Thank you to everyone.”

Donations, including gowns, dresses, tuxedos and ties, formal shoes, handbags and jewelry, are kindly accepted from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday. For information contact Margarita Sanchez at msanchez@lunchbreak.org, (732) 747-8577, Ext. 3014

As a caring community, Lunch Break freely provides food, clothing, life skills and fellowship to those in need in Monmouth County and beyond. To donate or for more information: www/lunchbreak.org. Follow Lunch Break on Facebook, Instagram Twitter and LinkedIn.