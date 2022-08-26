Squeezing summer for every last minute of open-air fun, the Fair Haven Firemen’s Fair returns with eight nights of rides, seafood, 50-50 drawings and more starting Friday.

A tradition since 1906, the event is said to be the largest firefighter’s fair in New Jersey, and the second-largest fair of any kind in the state.

A fundraiser for Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, the fair is held on the firehouse grounds, at River Road and Battin Road.

It runs nightly (except Sunday) through Saturday, September 3, starting at 6 p.m.