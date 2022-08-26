FAIR HAVEN: FAIR TO CLOSE OUT SUMMER
Squeezing summer for every last minute of open-air fun, the Fair Haven Firemen’s Fair returns with eight nights of rides, seafood, 50-50 drawings and more starting Friday.
A tradition since 1906, the event is said to be the largest firefighter’s fair in New Jersey, and the second-largest fair of any kind in the state.
A fundraiser for Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, the fair is held on the firehouse grounds, at River Road and Battin Road.
It runs nightly (except Sunday) through Saturday, September 3, starting at 6 p.m.
The weather forecast for the fair’s first two nights includes possible showers or thunderstorms, with temperatures declining to the low 70s both nights. Here’s the extended outlook.
