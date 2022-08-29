RED BANK: SPRING STREET PROJECT ADVANCING

Parking is prohibited this week on the southern half of Spring Street in Red Bank as “minor concrete work and fire hydrant replacement” is scheduled to begin Monday, acting borough administrator and police Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

The street has been a bumpy stretch of roadway over months of rebuilding from East Front Street to Branch Avenue under a $1.23 million contract awarded by the borough council last November.

This week’s work is focused on the portion between Harding Road and Branch, with parking prohibited on both sides. It’s normally allowed only on the southbound side.

No date for final milling and pavement has been set, but it will likely be toward the end of September, McConnell said.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

