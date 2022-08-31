LITTLE SILVER: RIDGE ROAD OAKS CUT DOWN

Seventeen oak trees on Ridge Road in Little Silver were cut down this week by a contractor for Monmouth County.

The trees, located in front of Red Bank Regional High, were trimmed about a month ago to keep them clear of utility lines, a contractor doing the removal told redbankgreen. He said the county now planned to replace the trees with smaller specimens that would not impact the lines.

The county’s engineering department and Shade Tree division did not respond to a redbankgreen inquiry Tuesday.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)