RED BANK: FIFTY-UNIT PLAN UP FOR REVIEW

The builder of the Mechanic Street apartments at left above hopes to erect 50 more across the street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A plan for 50 new apartments in downtown Red Bank is scheduled for review by the borough zoning board Thursday night.

A rendering of the proposed development, with Mechanic Street on the left and Globe Court on the right. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.)

Developer Mazin ‘Patrick’ Kalian, under the aegis of a limited liability company called One Globe Court, has proposed a five-story residential project at 19-29 Mechanic Street.

The site is presently occupied by the one-story Globe Court Professional Building, home to several small businesses, including Feather & Line Hair Studio, a dental practice and a mortgage office.

It’s also immediately across Mechanic Street from the Forum, a four-story, 24-unit project Kalian completed in 2021.

According to an application submitted to the borough planning office in February, One Globe Court’s upper four stories would contain 12 one-bedroom and 38 two-bedroom apartments arranged in a horseshoe shape, with the opening facing north.

Information on affordable units was not immediately available. The Forum was required to provide two units for low- and moderate-income earners.

The ground floor would provide parking for 77 vehicles, with eight spots equipped for electric charging.

Multiple variances must be approved for the project to move ahead.

The board meets in person at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. Here’s the full agenda.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.