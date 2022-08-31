See UPDATE below

By JOHN T. WARD

A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Red Bank Wednesday morning, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

From a statement McConnell issued Wednesday:

The Red Bank Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of Newman Springs Road at the intersection of Hance Avenue at approximately 5:45 am on August 31, 2022.

Vehicle parts suspected of belonging to a gold or beige 2006-2013 Nissan Altima were recovered at the scene of the crash. The vehicle should have damage to the right side of the vehicle including the headlight assembly and the passenger side view mirror.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or with information that might aid in identifying this vehicle, should contact Ptl. McConnell of the Red Bank Police Department Traffic Unit at 732-530-2777 ext. 244.

The bicyclist has not yet been positively identified but is a male subject believed to be of Indian or Middle Eastern descent.

The victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, McConnell said.

UPDATE 2 p.m.: McConnell says the victim is a 40-to-50 year old male from Red Bank, but police are not yet releasing his name. He is stable condition in ICU at Jersey Shore.