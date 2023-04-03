RED BANK: VOTERS TO GET FIRST LOOK VIA ZOOM

By JOHN T. WARD

Up to 15 candidates for Red Bank office may appear together at an online forum Monday night.

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County event will offer borough voters the first opportunity to compare the two mayoral contenders and 13 candidates for six council seats in the historic May 9 election.

Conducted via the Zoom platform, the event is slated for 7 p.m., starting with a series of questions for the council candidates.

The mayoral candidates – incumbent Billy Portman and challenger Tim Hogan – will appear at 8:15 p.m.

“All candidates have been invited to participate in the forum, but may not all appear,” the league said in an announcement Sunday night.

Questions should be emailed to lwvforum2023@gmail.com.

Registration is required. The webinar ID is 822 8327 7556 and the passcode is 811894.

On Tuesday, April 18, redbankgreen is scheduled to hold an in-person forum, “Faceoff Over Red Bank’s Future.” Details about the event can be found here.

