RED BANK: CANDIDATE FACEOFF SET

With a high-stakes election nearing, Red Bank voters will have a chance to see and hear from up to 15 candidates for municipal office at a future-oriented redbankgreen forum next month.

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County is also doing a thing.

With an historic election slated for May 9, followed by the creation of a new government July 1, it is vital that voters have an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates about their plans for the future of Red Bank.

On Tuesday, April 18, redbankgreen will host “Faceoff Over Red Bank’s Future” at the Red Bank Middle School. The two-hour event in the school auditorium will begin at 7 p.m.

Both candidates for mayor – incumbent Billy Portman and challenger Tim Hogan – have been invited to participate. All 13 candidates for six council seats in the May 9 nonpartisan election also have been invited.

The event, to be moderated by redbankgreen founder John T. Ward, will feature brief opening and closing statements by each candidate, as well as a Q&A segment.

Because of time constraints, questions will be preselected by Ward. (Readers are encouraged to email suggested questions that apply to all candidates to redbankgreen[at]redbankgreen.com.)

Each candidate will have one minute to respond. Rebuttals and time-yielding to other candidates will not be allowed. A uniformed referee will manage the clock.

While parking is available in the school parking lot, attendees are asked to enter and exit the building via the Harding Road entrance.

The forum will also be carried live via Zoom. Register to watch and receive reminders below:

• The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County has scheduled an online-only candidates’ forum for Monday, April 3. Details can be found here.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.