RED BANK: BROADWALK IS BACK

Red Bank’s Broadwalk returned Monday night for at least a four-month run. And the weather for the next week looks good for outdoor dining.

Restaurant employees setting up table umbrellas Monday evening. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The low-key kickoff marked the start of the first full season for the open-air dining plaza downtown since 2021. The 2022 edition was delayed until late July by a massive streetscape project.

With plans for more kids’ and community activities in available space, as well as an alcohol-free dining tent to aid restaurants located outside Broadwalk, this year’s season – the fourth for the pandemic-born venture – is set to end September 30, unless extended by the borough council.

Meantime, except for maybe Saturday, the weather in coming days appears conducive to outdoor lunching and… dinnering. Here’s the National Weather Service forecast:

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Broadwalk, managed by the downtown promotion agency RiverCenter, is a vehicle-free zone located between Front and White streets that operates seven days a week.

