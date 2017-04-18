RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of April 1 to April 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 04-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported that decorative flag streamers were ripped off of a building. The Streamers are valued at $200.00. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Theft: On 04-01-17 in the area of English Plaza parking lot it was reported that a purse was left on the trunk while the victim retrieved an item from the back seat. The victim described three black males approximately 20 years old flee the area in a silver sedan. The purse is described as a black Chanel bag with tan stitching valued at $2000.00. The purse contained a Gucci wallet valued at $500.00, 1 IPhone 6s with a pink flower case valued at $700.00, 1 family member Jersey City Police Badge, blank check book, NJ Drivers’ license, multiple credit cards and $500.00 cash. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: On 04-09-17 in the area of W Bergen Pl it was reported that four black males wearing football gear were seen kicking in a fence panel. The fence panel is valued at $100.00. Ptl. David Smith.

Theft: On 04-15-17 in the area of W Front St a woman’s wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle. The wallet contained multiple credit cards, medical cards, and driver’s license. The wallet is described as black in color with metal trim and worth approximately $20.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

ARRESTS

Artis Darryl Edwards, age 54 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Gerald Piscopo, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Kourtney Maloney, age 26 of Middletown was arrested on 04-02-17 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Markies Wells, age 31 of Keansburg was arrested on 04-03-17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Linda Martinez, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-06-17 in the area of Broad St for Shoplifting by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

James Onorato, age 35 of Belford was arrested on 04-07-17 in the area of W Front St for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl Stanley Balmer.

Roven Gomez, age 50 of Edison was arrested on 04-07-17 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl Ashon Lovick.

Kory Sansone, age 25 of Middletown was arrested on 04-07-17 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Allyson Hartten, age 28 of Arlington, VA was arrested on 04-08-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Isaiah Thomas, age 21 of Neptune City was arrested on 04-08-17 in the area of Oldfield Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Aaron Newson, age 24 of Keansburg was arrested on 04-09-17 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Itzel Mancera-Perez, age 29 of Fresno, CA was arrested on 04-09-17 in the area of West St for Defiant Trespass and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Luis R. Gonzalez, age 44 of Long Branch was arrested on 04-10-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana over 50 g. Intent to Distrubute, Possession of a weapon, Obstructing Administration of Law, Resisting arrest by force and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Det. James DePonte.

Alison Young, age 27 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 04-10-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Alexander Demaio, age 19 of Middletown was arrested on 04-10-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Arthur Argueta, age 20 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 04-10-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana under 50g and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Dashaun Cooper, age 31 of Long Branch was arrested on 04-11-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jahvon Wells-Bailey, age 30 of Long Branch was arrested on 04-11-17 in the area of Bank St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Kevin Riddle, age 24 of Tuckerton was arrested on 04-11-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Denise Schreiber, age 57 of Islip, NY was arrested on 04-12-17 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. David Smith.

Renee Lehrman, age 35 of Asbury Park was arrested on 04-12-17 in the area of Wikoff Rd for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Edward Johnson, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-12-17 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Christopher Estrella, age 27 of Asbury Park was arrested on 04-13-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Freddy Bonilla, age 29 of East Islip, NY was arrested on 04-14-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Guy Loudin, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-14-17 in the area of Reckless Pl for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Jennifer Spinelli, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 04-14-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana under 50g and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Shadaadi Godsey, age 25 of Highlands was arrested on 04-15-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Jonathan Chisholm, age 27 of Neptune was arrested on 04-15-17 in the area of Montgomery Terr for Possession of Marijuana under 50g by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Raydel Taveras, age 22 of New Brunswick was arrested on 04-15-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Paul Stevenson, age 32 of Eatontown was arrested on 04-15-17 in the area of Water St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Kendra Dellapietro, age 25 of Keansburg was arrested on 04-15-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.