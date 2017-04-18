SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of April 1 to April 7, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.
Crimes
Report of Fraud in the area of CVS, Broad Street on 4/4/17. Victim reports unknown subjects falsified documents to receive narcotics. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.
Arrests
Amanda M. Bofill, female age 20 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 4/1/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.
Joseph M. Boyle, male age 32 of Manville was arrested on 4/6/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.
Justin P. Tucker, male age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 4/6/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.
Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.
An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.
