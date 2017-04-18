SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of April 1 to April 7, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Crimes

Report of Fraud in the area of CVS, Broad Street on 4/4/17. Victim reports unknown subjects falsified documents to receive narcotics. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Arrests

Amanda M. Bofill, female age 20 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 4/1/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Joseph M. Boyle, male age 32 of Manville was arrested on 4/6/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Justin P. Tucker, male age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 4/6/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.