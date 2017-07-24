FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of June, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

06/11/17- Paul Mirfield, 33, Hazlet, was arrested for CDS [controlled dangerous substance] following a motor vehicle stop. S/O Michael Volker was the arresting officer.

06/21/17- A Hunting Lane resident reported the theft of an iPad from an unlocked vehicle. Ptl. William Lagrotteria too the report.

06/23/17- Zachary Bettigole, 18, Lincroft, was placed under arrest for DWI following a motor vehicle stop. S/O Michael Volker was the arresting officer.

06/29-17- A Gillespie Ave. resident reported property damage. Det. Jeff Jarvis is investigating.

06/30/17- A Second Street resident reported credit card fraud. Ptl. William Lagrotteria too the report.

06/30/17- A Woodland Ave resident reported property damage caused by a tractor trailer. Ptl. Brooks Robinson too the report.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.