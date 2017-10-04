SHREWSBURY: TAPAS BAR HOSTS FUNDRAISER

Shrewsbury has a new tapas bar restaurant, and it’s kicking things off with a fundraiser for Red Bank’s JBJ Soul Kitchen.

The new eatery, called Albariño Tapas & Wine Bar, is located in Metrovation‘s Grove West at Shrewsbury on Broad Street (Route 35 South), next door to a Country Curtains store.

Owned by Princeton-based Terra Momo Restaurant Group, the restaurant plans to host a public-welcome “grand opening paella party” Saturday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., with net proceeds to be given to Soul Kitchen, the “community restaurant” launched six years ago by rock star Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, to serve paying and in-need customers. Tickets to the event are $35 online and $40 at the door. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)