RED BANK: OPIOID ADDICTION CITED IN OBIT

The obituary of a former Red Bank man who died of a drug overdose last week includes some unusually frank talk about his addiction.

“A beautiful life cut short way too soon, Carter Armour Stone, passed away on September 26th from a drug overdose,” begins the obit, published Wednesday at app.com. “He was 32 years old.”

Stone, who was working in the auto sales business in Atlantic City, had been through professional treatment for addiction and “felt happier than he had been in a long time,” said the obituary.

“Sadly, a momentary lapse of judgment, resulted in a relapse that took Carter’s life from him in an instant,” it continued.

From the obit:

To know Carter, was to love Carter. His beautiful smile and baby blue eyes would warm your heart in an instant. He always showed acts of kindness, was compassionate, happy, gentle and loving. He loved to cook, golf, go to the gym, listen to country music, spend time at the beach, ride his bike on the boardwalk, spend time with his family and friends and had tremendous passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, Godfather, cousin and grandson.

Unfortunately, in the last year of Carter’s life, he used prescription opioids to cope with some stressful situations. Following a car accident and a back-injury, things took a sad turn for the worse. When prescription opioids run out, many turn to heroin. In a matter of a couple months, heroin took a hold of Carter and never let go.

Stone’s sister Lauren Wright told NBC News 4 that he was attending recovery meetings and leaning on a sponsor and friends and family for support at the time of his death.

“It makes me sad to now know that he had thoughts, maybe more than he wanted to share, that got the best of him,” she told the news program.

Detailed information about Stone’s life in Red Bank wasn’t immediately available.

“Heartbreaking,” Red Bank Regional High Principal Risa Clay tweeted late Tuesday. “Another RBR grad lost to heroin addiction.”

A memorial is scheduled for next Tuesday, 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at Tower Hill. The Stone family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Surfside Structured Sober Living in Somers Point.