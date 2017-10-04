RED BANK: BANDIERA PLANS PETTY TRIBUTE

Two days after the death of Tom Petty, Red Bank’s Count Basie Theatre has announced plans for a tribute concert featuring local cover artist extraordinaire Bobby Bandiera.

Bandiera issued this statement Wednesday:

Earlier this year, I played the Basie and paid tribute to legendary supergroup The Traveling Wilburys. We performed Wilburys songs, and we played music from Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne, George Harrison, and Tom Petty.

Tom Petty.

God bless Tom Petty. He was one of the great American singer-songwriters, maybe one of the last great American singer-songwriters. His music has always affected me, and always will.

On Nov. 5, we’ll gather again at the Basie for Runnin’ Down A Dream: A Tribute To Tom Petty.

We’ll donate a portion of proceeds to MusiCares, which earlier this year named Tom as its “Person Of The Year.”

MusicCares is an industry organization that helps musicians when they need it the most. In 2016, MusiCares spent more than $4.2 million helping more than 16,000 clients with a plethora of needs, from medical care to substance abuse treatment to housing and emergency instrument or equipment issues.

On Nov. 5, we will pay tribute to a master and celebrate songs that defined a generation. Please consider joining us.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at noon at theBASIE.org, 732.842.9000 and the Basie box office.