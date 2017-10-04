RED BANK: WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?

A concrete block edifice has begun rising on Central Avenue, in the industrial core of Red Bank.

What’s Going On Here? Click ‘read more’ for the answer, and a rendering of what’s coming. (Photo by John T. Ward. Rendering by Richard Arzberger. Click to enlarge.)

Now under construction by Total Storage Concepts is a four-story, 525-unit personal-storage facility, fronting on Central Avenue at the corner of Berry Street.

The project won approval from the borough planning board in March, 2016. Officials of Total Storage, based in Westfield, could not be reached for an estimated completion date.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on October 4, 2017 at 9:00 am, filed under Featured, Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate, red bank, What's Going On Here? and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.