A concrete block edifice has begun rising on Central Avenue, in the industrial core of Red Bank.

What’s Going On Here? Click ‘read more’ for the answer, and a rendering of what’s coming. (Photo by John T. Ward. Rendering by Richard Arzberger. Click to enlarge.)

Now under construction by Total Storage Concepts is a four-story, 525-unit personal-storage facility, fronting on Central Avenue at the corner of Berry Street.

The project won approval from the borough planning board in March, 2016. Officials of Total Storage, based in Westfield, could not be reached for an estimated completion date.