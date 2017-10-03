TRUHAN IN AS RBR GIRLS HOOPS COACH

John S. Truhan III, pictured in 2014 during his tenure at Central Regional High School, has been hired to coach the Girls Basketball team at Red Bank Regional.

Press release from Red Bank Regional High School

At its September 27 board meeting, the Red Bank Regional High School Board of Education appointed John S. Truhan III as its new head coach for girls’ basketball. The position was vacated by James Young, who joined the Monmouth University Women’s Basketball coaching staff this year.

A member of the New Jersey State Coaches Hall of Fame, Coach Truhan has enjoyed a 23 year-long career in education, and 18 years coaching basketball. He has led teams to 324 wins over the course of his his career, having previously coached at Colts Neck (where he won the State Championship and reached the Tournament of Champion finals), Central Regional and Toms River South, where his squad also won the state title.

His most recent position was as Assistant Coach at Caldwell College, where he assisted in establishing the single season all-time wins mark at 25, and helped the program achieve its first ever NCAA bid. Other accolades include Shore Conference Coach of the Year (2001); Ocean County Coach of the Year (2001, 2002); Division Coach of the Year (six times); Monmouth County Coach of the Year (2005, 2008); The Star Ledger NJ Coach of the Year (2009) and the Shore Conference Sportsmanship Award (2012, 2014).

“Coach Truhan will be a wonderful addition to our coaching staff,” RBR Athletic Director Del Dal Pra states of his new hire. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about basketball and understands how to work with other coaches in the building, especially in handling multi-sport athletes.”

“I am excited to see our girls’ program as it continues to grow and head in the right direction.”

John Truhan explains that he was inspired to become a coach by his role models and father figures, his teachers and coaches.

He states about his new position, “I am a good friend of James Young, who did an outstanding job at revitalizing the program at RBR, and am looking forward to continuing that progress.”

He adds, “I want to reassure the players that I am there for them, more than them being there for me.”

John Truhan continues to teach Honors Math at Central Regional High School in his hometown of Bayville, where he lives with his wife Kim and their children, Kristi and John John.