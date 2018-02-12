LITTLE SILVER: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports for the period of November, 2017 through January, 2018, as provided by the Little Silver Police Department. This report is published unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

November 2– A resident from Garden Rd. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) obtained the resident’s social security information and attempted to open up credit card accounts. P.O. Brian Miller and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

November 2– Fernando Torres, 26, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Silverside Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Freehold Borough Municipal Court in the amount of $164.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

November 3– An employee from Acme in Prospect Plaza reported Shoplifting after noticing that a patron was concealing merchandise and fled store after being stopped by store employees. P.O. Andrew Smith investigated.

November 7– Adrian Marsh, 28, of Queens Village, NY, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Paramus Municipal Court in the amount of $500.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

November 7– Richard Jaeger, 23, of Little Silver, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Perth Amboy Municipal Court in the amount of $250.00. P.O. Brian Miller made the arrest.

November 8– Noah Isenmann, 18, of Famingdale, NJ, was arrested on Ridge Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Monmouth County Superior Court. P.O. Robert Chenoweth made the arrest.

November 10– Destyni Cooper, 20, of Little Silver, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Eatontown Municipal Court in the amount of $89.00. P.O. Peter Giblin made the arrest.

November 10– Kimberly Finucan, 44, of Gouldsboro, PA, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Harding Rd. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

November 12– Fidel Huerta-Hernandez, 27, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Woodbine Ave. for Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Cocaine. P.O. Taylor Dormeus made the arrest.

November 16– Mario Garcia, 41, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Oceanport Municipal Court in the amount of $700.00. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

November 16– Luis Alvarez, 25, of North Plainfield, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Irvington Municipal Court in the amount of $215.00. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

December 2– Juan Guallpa, 24, of Irvington, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Mitchell Pl. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Irvington Municipal Court in the amount of $125.00. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

December 2– A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Criminal Mischief after discovering that an unknown person(s) caused damage to wave runners that were on a trailer parked on the property. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

December 2– A resident from Prospect Ave. reported Burglary/Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) forced entry into their home and removed valuable belongings. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

December 4– Karina Diaz, 28, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Long Branch Municipal Court in the amount of $214.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

December 4– A resident from Stone Hedge Ct. reported Burglary/Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) forced entry into their home and removed valuable belongings. P.O. Taylor Doremus and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

December 5– Marc Pillow, 55, of Eatontown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Sycamore Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrants out of the South River and Tinton Falls Municipal Courts in the amount of $2,108.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

December 6– A victim from Ridge Rd. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) stole their jacket sometime throughout the day. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

December 8– A resident from Fox Hill Dr. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) had used their social security information. P.O. Taylor Doremus and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

December 10– Arthur Haverty, 69, of Crystal River, FL, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for Driving While Intoxicated. Sgt. Martin Scherzinger made the arrest.

December 13– A victim from Ridge Rd. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) stole money from them sometime throughout the day. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

December 18– Ciara Williams, 25, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Brick Municipal Court in the amount of $650.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

December 22– A resident from Markham Pl. reported Harassment after receiving harassing text messages from an unknown person(s). P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

December 22– Milo Rainey, 69, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Sycamore Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Shrewsbury Municipal Court in the amount of $114.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

December 27– Donald Quarles, 38, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Tinton Falls, Red Bank and Middletown Township Municipal Courts in the amount of $2,208.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

January 5– Corinne Mcquillan, 21, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Shrewsbury Municipal Court in the amount of $500.00. P.O. Andrew Smith made the arrest.

January 9– Charles Smith, 52, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop and foot pursuit on Little Silver Point Rd. for Eluding, Obstruction, Hindering Apprehension. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

January 9– Mark Standard, 37, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop and foot pursuit on Little Silver Point Rd. for Obstruction, Tampering With Evidence and Criminal Mischief. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

January 10– A resident from White Sands Way reported Credit Card Fraud after discovering fraudulent charges on their account. Sgt. Martin Scherzinger and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

January 11– An employee from a business on White Rd. reported Theft after discovering money missing from the business account. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

January 12– Salvatore DiMauro, 65, of Little Silver, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Harding Rd. for an active Contempt of Court out of Little Silver Municipal Court in the amount of $10,000.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

January 19– Ricardo Delrio-Cerchio, 28, of Oceanport, NJ, was arrested following a suspicious person complaint on Ayers Ln. for Possession of Heroin and Possession of Hypodermic Syringes. P.O. Andrew Smith made the arrest.

January 20– A business owner on Birch Ave. reported Theft and Attempted Burglary after discovering tools missing and pry marks to the rear door of the business. Sgt. Peter Gibson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

January 23– A male juvenile, 15, of Shrewsbury, NJ, was arrested following an investigation on Ridge Rd. for Possession of Alcohol Underage and Disorderly Conduct. P.O. Robert Chenoweth made the arrest.

January 23– Jocelyn Dieugerville, 37, of Eatontown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the West Long Branch Municipal Court in the amount of $90.00. P.O. Michael Lahey made the arrest.

January 26– Christopher Campana, 49, of Newark, NJ was arrested following a suspicious person complaint on Silverside Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Little Silver and Newark Municipal Courts in the amount of $1,083.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

January 27– Corinne Mcquillan, 21, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Madison Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Little Silver and Red Bank Municipal Courts in the amount of $500.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

January 28– Edward Hendrex, 50, of Brick, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Seven Bridges Rd. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

January 28– John Cocozza, 42, of Little Silver, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Eastview Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Shrewsbury Municipal Court in the amount of $190.00. P.O. Brian Miller made the arrest.

January 31– Brianna Disko, 20, Freehold, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Hance Rd. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.