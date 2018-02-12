RED BANK: WOMAN GETS $850K IN LAWSUIT

By JOHN T. WARD

A Rumson woman settled a trip-and-fall lawsuit against the Red Bank SuperFoodtown for $850,000, the New Jersey Law Journal reported Monday.

Jacqueline Janosko, now 53, claimed in her lawsuit that her foot got caught in a crack in the store parking lot pavement in March, 2015. As a result of her fall, she sustained injuries to her left arm, elbow and hand, which required her to undergo three surgeries, her lawyer, Norman Hobbie, told the law publication.

From the report:

As a result of muscle atrophy, the left arm and hand are permanently deformed, Hobbie said.

The defendant contended that the lot was properly maintained, and that the plaintiff’s own negligence contributed to the fall, according to Hobbie.

Earlier in the case, Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jamie Perri granted Foodtown’s motion to dismiss a punitive damages claim, which alleged that the store purposefully destroyed a security camera videotape of the accident, Hobbie said.

The case was settled December 1 after mediation, and the sum was paid by an insurer, he said.