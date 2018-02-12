SHREWSBURY: GOODWILL OPENING SLATED

A former gas station in Shrewsbury that sat idle for more than a decade has gotten a new lease on life, and it’s now all about helping the less fortunate.

Goodwill Industries of New Jersey and Philadelphia, a nonprofit that helps people with special needs find employment, bought the former Duckworth’s Sunoco station, at the corner of Broad Street/Route 35 and Thomas Avenue, for $630,000 in early 2014.

It has now completed the transformation of the site into a 1,400-square-foot collection-only center, with no retail sales. The center will open Thursday at 8 a.m., the organization said in an announcement Monday.

Donors can drop off gently-used clothing, accessories, household goods, toys, books, computers, home medical equipment and other underused items at the facility.

According to spokeswoman Juli Lundberg, Goodwill sells the goods elsewhere, using the proceeds to fund its mission of providing job training programs and career services to people with disabilities and disadvantages for competitive employment.

The center will be open seven days a week: Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)