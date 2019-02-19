Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of February 9 to February 15, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Identity Theft in the area of North Park Avenue on 2/12/19. Victim reports unknown subject posed as federal agency to obtain personal information. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 2/12/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $65.45. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 2/14/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $87.96. Sgt. Jessica Boyd investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Newman Springs Road on 2/13/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used fraudulent coupons to discount merchandise. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 2/14/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $2,678.00. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

ARRESTS

Stacie A. Dennis, female age 41 of Dover was arrested on 2/9/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Timo P. Toribio, male age 55 of Union City was arrested on 2/9/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Nayef M. Al-Hamorey, male age 30 of Paterson was arrested on 2/13/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

