Roads were brined, a state of emergency was in effect for the second time in eight days, and schools across the Greater Red Bank Green were planning early dismissals Wednesday as a winter storm was expected to begin after the morning rush, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast anticipated mixed precipitation beginning around 10 a.m., with snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and about a tenth of an inch of ice expected, making driving conditions slippery. The hazardous weather was expected to continue until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s where things stood with local schools at 6 a.m.:

Red Bank Charter will dismiss at noon.

Red Bank district will follow a minimum school day schedule.

Red Bank Regional will let out at 11:35 a.m. all after-school activities are canceled.

Red Bank Catholic will wrap at 12:12 p.m., and St. James School announced a half day.

Fair Haven will follow a single-session schedule prior to early dismissal.

In Little Silver, Point Road will dismiss at 12:25 and Markham Place will conclude at 12:30.

Rumson borough schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m, though placement testing of eighth-grader for Rumson-Fair Haven Regional “is not cancelled until you hear from the High School,” according to the district website.

Shrewsbury was on a 12:30 dismissal schedule.

Classes and activities at all Brookdale Community College locations will be halted at 11 a.m.