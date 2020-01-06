Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of December 7, 2019 to January 3, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Newman Springs Road on 12/9/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property from vehicle. Damages totaling $100.00. Sgt. Jessica Boyd investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 12/14/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property from vehicle. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 12/18/19. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $1,250.00. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 12/22/19. Victim reports property taken by unknown subjects(s). Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 12/24/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $96.82. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 12/26/19. Victim reports merchandise removed by unknown subject(s). Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

ARRESTS

Kelly D. Wheeler, female age 28 of Eatontown was arrested on 12/10/19 for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Rudy L. Mannarino, male age 25 of Colts Neck was arrested on 12/14/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Kaitlin A. McKiernan, female age 35 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 12/15/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Stephen A. Gisondi, male age 27 of Middletown was arrested on 12/16/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Newman Springs Road by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Dana M. Wright, female age 34 of Ocean was arrested on 12/17/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Mikky J. Tolson, male age 43 of Neptune was arrested on 12/18/19 for Theft in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Leysellin M. Vives, female age 30 o Long Branch was arrested on 1/3/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenueby SLEO II Michael Zibrin.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.