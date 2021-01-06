The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Little Silver Police Department for November and December, 2020. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

November 1– A resident from Prospect Ave. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) removed political signage from her property. P.O. Keith Ludwig investigated.

November 4– A resident from Silverside Ave. reported Fraud after discovering that her personal email account had been hacked. P.O. Keith Ludwig investigated.

November 6– A resident from Fox Hill Dr. reported Identity Theft/Fraud after discovering that an unknown subject(s) filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using the resident’s social security number and attempted to open a small business loan. P.O. Frank Salerno and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

November 6– Nicole Bizzigotti, 31, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

November 6– A resident from Woodland St. reported Identity Theft/Fraud after discovering that an unknown subject(s) attempted to obtain a personal loan fraudulently using the resident’s identity. P.O. Andrew Smith and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

November 8– Fernando Brown, 36, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Seven Bridges Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Newark Municipal Court in the amount of $116.00. P.O. Brian Miller made the arrest.

November 9– A resident from Rumson Rd. reported Criminal Mischief after discovering that an unknown subject(s) had spray painted his shed. P.O. Keith Ludwig investigated.

November 10– A resident from Lippincott Rd. reported Fraud after receiving a fraudulent phone call by an unknown subject(s) attempting to trick the resident into wiring money. P.O. Peter Giblin and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

November 10– A resident from White Sands Way reported Fraud after discovering some fraudulent activity on his personal bank account. P.O. Keith Ludwig and Det. Greg Oliva investigated.

November 18– A resident from Willow Dr. reported Identity Theft/Fraud after discovering that an unknown subject(s) filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using the resident’s social security number. P.O. Andrew Smith and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

November 28– Troy Huff, 49, of Asbury Park, NJ, was arrested following a disorderly conduct investigation at the Little Silver Train Station for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Newark Municipal Court in the amount of $550.00. P.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

November 29– Kenneth Brown, 59, of Lakewood, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

November 30– A resident from Essex Dr. reported Fraud/Identity Theft after discovering some fraudulent activity on her credit card accounts and a loan opened up in her name that she did not authorize. P.O. Stephen Scherer and Det. Greg Oliva investigated.

December 2– Gabrielle Dressler, 25, of Keansburg, NJ, was arrested following an investigation on Branch Ave. for False Public Alarm. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

December 5– Victor Torres 2nd, 18, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Silverside Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

December 10– A patron from the Little Silver Post Office reported Theft after discovering that a package that she had dropped off never made it to its destination. P. O. Stephen Scherer investigated.

December 12– A resident from Alden Terr. reported Cyber Harassment after receiving several threats by an unknown subject(s) via a social media platform. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

December 22– A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole a holiday gift during the early morning hours that was left for their waste management company. P.O. Peter Giblin investigated.

December 22– A resident from North Sunnycrest Dr. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole a holiday gift during the early morning hours that was left for their waste management company. P.O. Ryan McCue investigated.

December 22– A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole a holiday gift during the early morning hours that was left for their waste management company. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

December 24– A resident from Winding Way reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole a holiday gift during the early morning hours that was left for their waste management company. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

December 25– A resident from Borden Pl. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole the contents from a package that was delivered to her front porch. P.O. Keith Ludwig investigated.

December 31– A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Theft after discovering that some patio furniture had been stolen. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.