Filmmaker Kevin Smith is in the process of relocating his store to 65 Broad Street, seen above in 2014. Below, illustrations filed with the HPC application. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s Historic Preservation Commission is slated to review plans for signage on three Broad Street businesses Wednesday night: a new pizzeria, a new juice bar, and the new home of Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash.

Artichoke Basille’s is remodeling the former Pacini’s Pizza spot at 177 Broad Street, above. Good Life Organic Kitchen plans to open at 60 Broad, last occupied by Luigi’s Ice Cream, at center below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Among the applications on a jam-packed agenda:

• As previously reported, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, a New York City-based franchise, plans to open a company-run store in the middle portion of the three-storefront building, between the Red Bank Diner and Red Bank Cleaners.

The 40-seat restaurant needs approval for signage, which includes a blade sign in the shape of a pizza slice.

The papered-over windows at the address now display a stockinged-leg lamp and a portrait of brothers Jack, Teddy and Bobby Kennedy. The latter is apparently an Artichoke Basile’s tradition. According to a 2016 report by Bushwick Daily, the image is a copy of an original painting done by the great-grandfather of pizzeria co-owner Francis Garcia, and it’s displayed at every Artichoke Basille’s location.

• Good Life Organic Kitchen, a “smoothie, juice and superfood bar,” plans to take over space recently vacated by Luigi’s Ice Cream at 60 Broad Street.

Proprietor Anita Santiago, of Shrewsbury, needs a sign OK.

• As reported in November, Secret Stash, the comic books and collectibles store owned by filmmaker Kevin Smith, is in the process of relocating from its longtime home at 33 Broad to 65 Broad, a long-vacant single-story building on the southeast corner of Wallace Street.