The lot at 60 Locust Avenue, outlined in red at right above, was subdivided into three in 2018, allowing the creation of the two new homes seen below. The latest plan would subdivide the lot outlined at left above. (Image from Google Maps; photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Three years after winning approval to build a two houses in their front yard, a Red Bank couple returns to the zoning board this week with a similar plan just a few doors away.

The plan calls for the addition of a single-family home in front of the multifamily at 70 Locust Avenue. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The proposal, by Melissa and Stephen Houck, calls for carving out a 43-by-100-foot lot out from the existing lot at 70 Locust Avenue, where an existing structure serves as a four-family, filings show.

The property, which overlooks the upper Navesink River, is located next door to the Bellhaven Commons townhouse complex.

Zoning in the area allows six units per acre, or 3.87 units for the Houck lot, according to the borough planning office denial of a year ago. Because the existing use already exceeds the permitted density, the subdivision would need a use variance, the denial read.

The Houck’s request is slated to go before the zoning board Thursday night.

The proposal comes three years after the couple won approval from the same board to divide the site of their primary residence, at 60 Locust Avenue, in three.

That action created two lots fronting on the street and separated by a central driveway that provides access to the original house, which is also on the river.

One of the two new homes has since been sold, for $655,000, Monmouth County real estate records show.

Also on board’s agenda: a request for a residential garage on Bridge Avenue. The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will be conducted over Zoom; access and participation information is here.

