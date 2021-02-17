Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of January, 2021. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 1/5/21. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Broad Street on 1/8/21. Victim reports unknown subject(s) utilized identity to open fraudulent accounts. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 1/24/21. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $108.98. Ptl. Michael Zibrin investigating.

ARRESTS

Joanne Taylor, female age 58 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 1/1/21 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Avenue at the Commons by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Kenneth J. Raftreemale age 50 of Union was arrested on 1/2/21 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Jesse A. Lopez, male age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 1/9/21 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Newman Springs Road by Sgt. Joseph Barnicle.

Mario E. King, male age 20 of Newark was arrested on 1/27/21 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.