The Greater Red Bank Green is bracing for its fourth snowfall of February Thursday.

Expect a cold but dry day Wednesday, with the storm, named Viola, beginning in earnest after daybreak Thursday. It could drop 3 to 5 inches during the day, according to the National Weather Service. A mix of sleet and snow in the evening may leave another inch or two, with a layer of ice on the ground.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

Snow, mainly after 7am. High near 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Thursday Night

Rain and snow before 10pm, then snow and sleet between 10pm and midnight, then sleet after midnight. Low around 30. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday

Rain, snow, and sleet before 9am, then rain and snow likely between 9am and 4pm, then a chance of rain after 4pm. High near 36. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of snow between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday

Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.