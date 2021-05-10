RED BANK: FOURTH ARREST ALLEGES ASSAULT

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank police arrested a borough man four times in April, most recently on charges related to his alleged harassment of and physical contact with a woman downtown, police said Monday.

Here’s a statement from Chief Darren McConnell in response to a redbankgreen inquiry:

On April 27th at approximately 10pm, Najahee Tyler, age 25, was arrested in the area of Broad and Front Streets for Criminal Sexual Contact, Lewdness and Harassment.

An 18-year-old woman had reported that she was being followed and harassed while walking in the area. When Ptl. Tanner Shea and Ptl. Luke Cahill arrived they found Tyler following the woman and conducted an investigation.

The victim reported that Tyler had followed her and touched her buttocks over her clothing several times within a few moments and made lewd gestures towards her, prompting her to contact the police.

Tyler and the victim did not know each other and had never had any prior known interactions. Tyler was committed to the Monmouth County Jail, but has since been released.

Tyler has been a police blotter regular in recent months, with at least nine arrests since 2017 on charges including contempt of court, shoplifting, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

His latest arrest was the fourth by borough cops in April alone, McConnell confirmed Monday.

The first two, on April 2 and 12, alleged defiance of a “notice against trespass” previously issued by police after complaints by the the management of a North Bridge Avenue convenience store that Tyler was causing problems there. In both cases, Tyler was issued a summons and released, McConnell said.

On April 24, Tyler allegedly struck another man in the head with a rock during an altercation, outside the Windmill restauranbt on North Bridge Avenue, McConnell said. The victim was treated at the scene for a laceration, and Tyler was charged with simple assault and released on a summons, McConnell said.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.