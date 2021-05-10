RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for April, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 04/02/2021 in the area of Monmouth St a theft from a motor vehicle was reported. Victim stated multiple credit cards, an identification card, and $150.00 cash was taken from an unlocked motor vehicle. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: Sometime on the date of 04/03/2021 in the area of Maple Ave there was a report of the theft of a red and blue Mongoose Dolomite bicycle with fat tires valued at $100. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: On 04/10/2021 in the area of Spring St a report was taken for a stolen wallet valued at $80. Other items contained in the wallet included $10 cash, an ID Card, two debit cards, an insurance card, and a laundry card. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Criminal Mischief: On 04/11/2021 in the area of W. Bergen Pl a report was taken for Criminal Mischief to a Motor Vehicle. The damage reported was to the driver side mirror. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Theft: On 04/13/2021 a report was taken for the theft of two bicycles in the area of Riverside Gardens Park. Descriptions of the bicycles were reported as a Beach Cruiser blue in color and a teal in color BMX style bike. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: On 04/20/2021 a report of theft was taken in the area of Spring St. A package valued at $120 containing a Pillow Cube pillow was reported stolen. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: On 04/24/2021 in the area of Monmouth St a report was taken for theft from a motor vehicle. It was reported that an unknown amount of change and a fit bit watch valued at $250.00 were taken from an unlocked vehicle by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

ARRESTS

Najahee Tyler, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/02/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

William Cummings, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/02/2021 in the area of Elm Pl for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Efraim Medina, age 38 of Lincroft was arrested on 04/03/2021 in the area of Drummond Pl for Burglary and Theft by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Jose Manjivar-Quintanilla, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/04/2021 in the area of Catherine St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Dennis Obrien, age 56 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/04/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Charles Anderson, age 21 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/06/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

William Francis, age 54 of Fair Haven was arrested on 04/08/2021 in the area of Herbert St for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Nihjer Hill, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/10/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Najahee Tyler, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/12/2021 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Artis Edwards, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/13/2021 in the area of W. Sunset Ave for Possession of CDS and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Melissa Rose, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/14/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave for being a Fugitive from Justice by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Rolando Hernandez-Martinez, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/19/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Tim Jackson, age 27 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/19/2021 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Burglary and Theft by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Nihjer Hill, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/23/2021 in the area of W. Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Bryan Rojas, of Reading, PA was arrested on 04/24/2021 in the area of W. Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Marina Vasquez-Bonilla, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/24/2021 in the area of Oakland St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Najahee Tyler, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/24/2021 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Najahee Tyler, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/27/2021 in the area of Broad St for Criminal Sexual Contact, Harassment, and Lewdness by Ptl. Tanner Shea

Amy Matheny, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/29/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave for Shoplifting by Ptl. Ehrenreich

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide. If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).