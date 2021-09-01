RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for August, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Pearl St a report of Criminal Mischief was taken on 08/07/2021. Victim stated the rear window of a motor vehicle was broken causing an unknown dollar amount of damage. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/12/2021 a report of Criminal Mischief was taken in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. Patrol Unit was advised of a broken door at a vacant business.

Theft: On 08/16/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave a report of Theft was taken. Victim stated that multiple items were stolen from a motor vehicle. Items included one pair of Nike shoes black in color valued at $150.00, one pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $200.00, and prescription medication. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: In the area of Maple Ave a report of Theft was taken on 08/16/2021. Victim stated that an IPhone 11 valued at approximately $1100.00 was stolen. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/19/2021 in the area of W. Front St a report of Criminal Mischief was taken. Employee of a business reported damage to an outdoor umbrella. The umbrella was valued at $5000.00. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of the Gold St parking lot on 08/24/2021 a report of Criminal Mischief was taken. An employee reported that damage was done to a parking meter. The damage was valued at $1000.00. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: On 08/24/2021 a business owner reported a theft in the area of Broad St. Owner stated two pillows totaling in value of $300.00 were taken off of patio furniture owned by the business. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: A report of theft from a motor vehicle was taken on 08/26/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. Owner stated that a RedMax leaf blower was stolen from a vehicle. The leaf blower was valued at $565.00. Sgt. George Travostino.

ARRESTS

Armando Remigo-Pena, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/01/2021 in the area of River St for Simple Assault by SLEO II. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

David Chapinski, age 41 of Somerset was arrested on 08/02/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Invasion of Privacy and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Anthony Rosario, age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/02/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Marcela Gonzalez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/02/2021 in the area of River St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Carmen Rivera, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/06/2021 in the area of Spring St for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Brianna Olivera, age 20 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/06/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by SLEO II. Preston Melllaci.

David Searight, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/06/2021 in the area of West St for Burglary, Theft, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Anthony Rosario, age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/06/2021 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Theft by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Abraham Feldman, age 38 of Brooklyn NY was arrested on 08/09/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray.

Brian Bell, age 32 of Oceanport was arrested on 08/10/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Stephen Goodman, age 59 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/14/2021 in the area of Branch Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jamal Thomas, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/16/2021 in the area of Broad St for being a Fugitive of Justice by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Daniel Bavacqua, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/17/2021 in the area of South St for Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Sgt. James Deponte.

Michael Stancheck, age 52 of Howell was arrested on 08/18/2021 in the area of White St for Contempt, Criminal Mischief, and Harassment by Ptl. Milton Gray.

Miguel Jacinto-Rivera, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/19/2021 in the area of Oakland St for Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Sgt. James Deponte.

Benjamin Luna-Valdetano, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/19/2021 in the area of Oakland St for Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Sgt. Deponte.

Anthony Rosario, age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/19/2021 in the area Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Alvin Ross, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/22/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Tyler Gelsleichter, age 26 of Freehold was arrested on 08/24/2021 in the area of Rector Pl for DWI and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

William Cummings, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/26/2021 in the area of Hudson Ave for DWI and Underage DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Anthony Rosario, age 29 Long Branch was arrested on 08/28/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Alvin Jones, age 45 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/29/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Brett Depalma, age 33 of Howell was arrested on 08/30/2021 in the area of Bank St for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Anthony Rosario, age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/31/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl Kristin Altimari.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.