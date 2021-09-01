The Greater Red Bank Green is in for a soaking as the remnants of Hurricane Ida sweep across the northeastern United States Wednesday.

“Storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain” of up to three inches by day’s end, the National Weather Service warns.

Citing the possibility that “much of this rainfall may occur in a short period of time,” the agency has issued a flash flood watch until Thursday morning for the region.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Wednesday

Showers likely before 8am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Low around 64. Southeast wind around 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Labor Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

(NWS photo. Click to enlarge.)