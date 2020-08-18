RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for July, 2020. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 07/06/2020 two unknown males were seen entering a garage in the area of W. Westside Ave. The males proceeded to take a bicycle described as a “Specialized” woman’s bike with teal writing valued at approximately $600.00 and were last seen going towards Leighton Ave. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Theft: A red Stone Harbor Beach Cruiser was report stolen in the area of Spring St on 07/07/2020. The bike is valued at approximately $300.00-$500.00. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: On 07/08/2020 two bikes were reported stolen in the area of Catherine St. One bike is described as a female Huffy black in color with green lettering and is value at $120.00. The other bike is described as a men’s Roadmaster which is black and has blue lettering valued at $100.00. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/23/2020 it was reported a possible burglary attempt may have taken place in the area of Bridge Ave. The victim reported wooden molding around the door frame was tampered with but appeared to have no signs of forced entry. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/29/2020 it was reported a vehicles driver-side tire was slashed while parked in the area of Marine Park. The tire appeared to have three separate punctures. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

ARRESTS

Leroy Thomas, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/04/2020 in the area of Tilton Ave for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Monica Brant, age 32 of Stroudsburg, PA was arrested on 07/06/2020 in the area of W. Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Anthony Fusco, age 68 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/09/2020 in the area of Broad St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Anthony Rosario, age 27 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/11/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Heather Kovar.

Carlos Torres, age 44 of Toms River was arrested on 07/14/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Ricardo Santamaria-Jimenez, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/14/2020 in the area of W. Westside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Anthony Rosario, age 28 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/15/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Pedro Escalona-Tlatloa, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/15/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. John Camarca.

Joseph Parson, age 57 of Keansburg was arrested on 07/15/2020 in the area of Wharf Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Ryan McDonagh, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/15/2020 in the area of West Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Isaac Valdetano-Luna, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/18/2020 in the area of Linden Pl for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Abraham Maldonado, age 21 of Passaic was arrested on 07/18/2020 in the area of West Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Navor Gonzalez-Leyva, age 31 of Lakewood was arrested on 07/19/2020 in the area of River St for Criminal Mischief and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Candace Ronan, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/24/2020 in the area of Rector Pl for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Javier Vasquez-Valdetano, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/29/2020 in the area of Bank St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Allegra Hull, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/29/2020 in the area of W. Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Jessica Salgado, age 33 of Paterson was arrested on 07/29/2020 in the area of River St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Lamar Hicks, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/31/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Obstructing the Administration of Law, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.