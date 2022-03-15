RED BANK: ‘NONPARTISAN’ IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Voters may get to decide in November on a new form of government. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

As the Red Bank Charter Study Commission heads into a public hearing on the first phase of its work Tuesday night, this much is clear: partisan elections are in the crosshairs.

Created in November by a 2,108 to 918 vote margin, the commission has been reviewing the municipal government’s “borough” form with an eye toward recommending change.

Tuesday night’s session is to be a public hearing to review phase one of the commission’s work. The next phase is to review alternate forms of government available under New Jersey law, with a commission recommended expected in July.

Voters would have to approve a new form by referendum, with one widely expected in November.

With it could come nonpartisan elections, making it easier for candidates not affiliated with either Democrats or Republicans to compete with the so-called “county line” candidates on ballots.

Form of government aside, the customary way of electing candidates for office in Red Bank has gotten little support during the first two months of commission “interviews.”

Witnesses who have endorsed nonpartisan elections include current and former elected officials who have benefitted from partisanship: Mayor Pasquale Menna; Councilwomen Kathy Horgan and Kate Triggiano; and former council members Erik Yngstrom and and Linda Schwabenbauer. All are Democrats except Schwabenbauer, who served one term as a Republican.