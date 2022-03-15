RED BANK: MAKEOVER TO GET HPC REVIEW

One of downtown Red Bank’s most distinctly modern office buildings is up for a makeover, according to an application scheduled for review by the Historic Preservation Commission this week.

The building as it would be remodeled. (Rendering by Monteforte Architectural Studio. Click to enlarge.)

The plan for 268 Broad Street calls for a facade replacement, with a new skin replacing the wood sheathing and additional windows, according to a certificate-of-appropriateness application filed earlier this month.

Built in 1979 for the Zager, Fuchs law firm firm, the structure is nestled among former Victorian mansions converted to office use. According to a report in the now-defunct Red Bank Register, it was designed by the Red Bank architecture firm of Kaplan, Gaunt & DeSantis (now known as kgd Grammer Designs).

The building is currently leased to the Zager firm and a title agency.

Also on the HPC agenda are signage requests by Relic Music, a guitar shop at 13 Monmouth Street, and Mark Sobel M.D., a physician at 206 Broad Street.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m., will be conducted over Zoom; access and participation details are here.

